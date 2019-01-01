Futaba Corp manufactures and sells vacuum fluorescent display for home, automotive and industrial applications mainly in Asia and rests from Japan, America, and Europe. The company operates in two business segments. The Electronic Devices segment which consists of Vaccum Fluorescent Displays(VFDs), VFD modules, Organic Light- Emitting Diode(OLEDs) and touch panels. The Machinery and Tooling segment which consists of the press die set components, mold-base components, precision plates and equipment for automation.