Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
0.26/4.04%
52 Wk
5.77 - 6.93
Mkt Cap
271M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-29.53
Shares
42.4M
Outstanding
Futaba Corp manufactures and sells vacuum fluorescent display for home, automotive and industrial applications mainly in Asia and rests from Japan, America, and Europe. The company operates in two business segments. The Electronic Devices segment which consists of Vaccum Fluorescent Displays(VFDs), VFD modules, Organic Light- Emitting Diode(OLEDs) and touch panels. The Machinery and Tooling segment which consists of the press die set components, mold-base components, precision plates and equipment for automation.

Futaba Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Futaba (FUBAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Futaba (OTCPK: FUBAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Futaba's (FUBAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Futaba.

Q

What is the target price for Futaba (FUBAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Futaba

Q

Current Stock Price for Futaba (FUBAF)?

A

The stock price for Futaba (OTCPK: FUBAF) is $6.39 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 16:10:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Futaba (FUBAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Futaba.

Q

When is Futaba (OTCPK:FUBAF) reporting earnings?

A

Futaba does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Futaba (FUBAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Futaba.

Q

What sector and industry does Futaba (FUBAF) operate in?

A

Futaba is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.