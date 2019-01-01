Flitways Technology Inc is engaged in the business of transportation. Its main mission is to provide both corporate enterprises and their employees and travel resellers and their customers with a complete offering of fully integrated ground transportation solutions for any budget or need. Further, the company has created a software platform to give customers enterprise suite and app-based booking, billing, expense management and real-time monitoring for a simple to use ground transportation offering. It has one operating segment that is on-demand transportation business.