QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Flitways Technology Inc is engaged in the business of transportation. Its main mission is to provide both corporate enterprises and their employees and travel resellers and their customers with a complete offering of fully integrated ground transportation solutions for any budget or need. Further, the company has created a software platform to give customers enterprise suite and app-based booking, billing, expense management and real-time monitoring for a simple to use ground transportation offering. It has one operating segment that is on-demand transportation business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Flitways Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flitways Tech (FTWS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flitways Tech (OTCEM: FTWS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flitways Tech's (FTWS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flitways Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Flitways Tech (FTWS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flitways Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Flitways Tech (FTWS)?

A

The stock price for Flitways Tech (OTCEM: FTWS) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:38:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flitways Tech (FTWS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flitways Tech.

Q

When is Flitways Tech (OTCEM:FTWS) reporting earnings?

A

Flitways Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flitways Tech (FTWS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flitways Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Flitways Tech (FTWS) operate in?

A

Flitways Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.