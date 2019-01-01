QQQ
Range
0.17 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/16.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 1.03
Mkt Cap
2.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.17
P/E
29.16
EPS
-15000015000.01
Shares
13.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Futuris Co is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on the acquisition and operation of executive search, staffing, and consulting companies that specialize in professional service verticals such as medical, accounting/finance, information technology, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and human resources. The company is committed to building a global staffing company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Futuris Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Futuris (FTRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Futuris (OTCPK: FTRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Futuris's (FTRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Futuris.

Q

What is the target price for Futuris (FTRS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Futuris

Q

Current Stock Price for Futuris (FTRS)?

A

The stock price for Futuris (OTCPK: FTRS) is $0.1695 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:23:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Futuris (FTRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Futuris.

Q

When is Futuris (OTCPK:FTRS) reporting earnings?

A

Futuris does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Futuris (FTRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Futuris.

Q

What sector and industry does Futuris (FTRS) operate in?

A

Futuris is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.