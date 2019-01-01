QQQ
Fortitude Gold
Range
6.25 - 6.44
Vol / Avg.
57.6K/38.8K
Div / Yield
0.48/7.52%
52 Wk
2.79 - 8.94
Mkt Cap
150.5M
Payout Ratio
17.6
Open
6.44
P/E
6.07
EPS
0.19
Shares
24M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Fortitude Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It primarily explores gold and silver. The company is focused on developing the Isabella Pearl project, Golden Mile property, East Camp Douglas property, Mina Gold property, and County Line property.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fortitude Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortitude Gold (FTCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortitude Gold (OTCQB: FTCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fortitude Gold's (FTCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fortitude Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Fortitude Gold (FTCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fortitude Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortitude Gold (FTCO)?

A

The stock price for Fortitude Gold (OTCQB: FTCO) is $6.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortitude Gold (FTCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortitude Gold.

Q

When is Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO) reporting earnings?

A

Fortitude Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fortitude Gold (FTCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortitude Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortitude Gold (FTCO) operate in?

A

Fortitude Gold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.