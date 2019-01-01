QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.43 - 0.44
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/6.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 2.39
Mkt Cap
19M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.43
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
42.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fortune Bay Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral interests. The company's properties includes the Goldfields Project located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada, and Ixhuatan Project, Mexico. The Goldfields Project is Fortune Bay's advanced gold asset that consists of two gold deposits which are known as the Box and Athona deposits. The Ixhuatan Project is located immediately southwest of the Santa Fe mine.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fortune Bay Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortune Bay (FTBYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortune Bay (OTCPK: FTBYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fortune Bay's (FTBYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fortune Bay.

Q

What is the target price for Fortune Bay (FTBYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fortune Bay

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortune Bay (FTBYF)?

A

The stock price for Fortune Bay (OTCPK: FTBYF) is $0.442 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:18:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortune Bay (FTBYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortune Bay.

Q

When is Fortune Bay (OTCPK:FTBYF) reporting earnings?

A

Fortune Bay does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fortune Bay (FTBYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortune Bay.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortune Bay (FTBYF) operate in?

A

Fortune Bay is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.