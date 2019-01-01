QQQ
Feishang Anthracite Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the acquisition, development, and construction of anthracite coal mines and extraction and sale of anthracite coal in the People's Republic of China. It conducts its principal operation and derives revenues solely from Mainland China.

Feishang Anthracite Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Feishang Anthracite Res (FSHRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Feishang Anthracite Res (OTCPK: FSHRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Feishang Anthracite Res's (FSHRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Feishang Anthracite Res.

Q

What is the target price for Feishang Anthracite Res (FSHRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Feishang Anthracite Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Feishang Anthracite Res (FSHRF)?

A

The stock price for Feishang Anthracite Res (OTCPK: FSHRF) is $0.135 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:44:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Feishang Anthracite Res (FSHRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Feishang Anthracite Res.

Q

When is Feishang Anthracite Res (OTCPK:FSHRF) reporting earnings?

A

Feishang Anthracite Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Feishang Anthracite Res (FSHRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Feishang Anthracite Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Feishang Anthracite Res (FSHRF) operate in?

A

Feishang Anthracite Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.