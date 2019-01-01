QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.18 - 12.75
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.38
Shares
177.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
First Gen Corporation is an independent electric utility company operating in the Philippines. First Gen develops, finances, builds, bids for, and operate power generation projects. The company generates a significant amount of Filipino energy needs through its portfolio of natural gas, wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal power plants located in the country. Most of the power generated by First Gen is produced through natural gas and geothermal fuel sources.

First Gen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Gen (FSGCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Gen (OTCPK: FSGCY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Gen's (FSGCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Gen.

Q

What is the target price for First Gen (FSGCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Gen

Q

Current Stock Price for First Gen (FSGCY)?

A

The stock price for First Gen (OTCPK: FSGCY) is $12.1 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 15:08:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Gen (FSGCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 13, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 10, 2018.

Q

When is First Gen (OTCPK:FSGCY) reporting earnings?

A

First Gen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Gen (FSGCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Gen.

Q

What sector and industry does First Gen (FSGCY) operate in?

A

First Gen is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.