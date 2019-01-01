Frasers Centrepoint Trust, or FCT, is a real estate investment trust listed on the Singapore Exchange focusing on suburban retail properties. The trust owns 11 properties in Singapore (of which only one is not wholly owned and includes one office building), with a valuation of more than SGD 6 billion. Total retail net leasable area is more than 2.2 million square feet, representing around 6% of all shopping mall floor space in the city state. FCT also holds about a 31% stake in Malaysia listed Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust. The trust is externally managed by Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management, and parent Frasers Property retains a 42% stake in FCT.