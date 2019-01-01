QQQ
Frasers Centrepoint Trust, or FCT, is a real estate investment trust listed on the Singapore Exchange focusing on suburban retail properties. The trust owns 11 properties in Singapore (of which only one is not wholly owned and includes one office building), with a valuation of more than SGD 6 billion. Total retail net leasable area is more than 2.2 million square feet, representing around 6% of all shopping mall floor space in the city state. FCT also holds about a 31% stake in Malaysia listed Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust. The trust is externally managed by Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management, and parent Frasers Property retains a 42% stake in FCT.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FRZCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTCPK: FRZCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (FRZCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frasers Centrepoint Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FRZCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Frasers Centrepoint Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FRZCF)?

A

The stock price for Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTCPK: FRZCF) is $1.67 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 18:42:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FRZCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frasers Centrepoint Trust.

Q

When is Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTCPK:FRZCF) reporting earnings?

A

Frasers Centrepoint Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FRZCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frasers Centrepoint Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FRZCF) operate in?

A

Frasers Centrepoint Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.