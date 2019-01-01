QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.25 - 0.27
Vol / Avg.
32.4K/228.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
40.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.25
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
159M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd is an energy tech company driven to being one of the first North American Companies committed to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide domestically to fuel the electric vehicle battery market. The company is focused in continued exploration and growth on its three lithium properties, Jean Lake and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also holds assets in precious commodities with its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Foremost Lithium Resource Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Foremost Lithium Resource (FRRSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Foremost Lithium Resource (OTCQB: FRRSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Foremost Lithium Resource's (FRRSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Foremost Lithium Resource.

Q

What is the target price for Foremost Lithium Resource (FRRSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Foremost Lithium Resource

Q

Current Stock Price for Foremost Lithium Resource (FRRSF)?

A

The stock price for Foremost Lithium Resource (OTCQB: FRRSF) is $0.25468 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:17:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Foremost Lithium Resource (FRRSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Foremost Lithium Resource.

Q

When is Foremost Lithium Resource (OTCQB:FRRSF) reporting earnings?

A

Foremost Lithium Resource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Foremost Lithium Resource (FRRSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Foremost Lithium Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does Foremost Lithium Resource (FRRSF) operate in?

A

Foremost Lithium Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.