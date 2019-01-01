QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.04/0.11%
52 Wk
33.11 - 54.22
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
2.75
Open
-
P/E
44.13
EPS
0
Shares
120.8M
Outstanding
Future PLC is engaged in media group and digital publishing. It focuses on various areas which include Technology, games, films, music, and photography under the brand Techradar, Gamesradar+, PC gamer, Digital camera, The Photography Show, and others. The company's business segments are Media segment which comprises websites and events and the Magazine segment which includes magazines. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Media segment. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United kingdom.

Future Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Future (FRNWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Future (OTCPK: FRNWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Future's (FRNWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Future.

Q

What is the target price for Future (FRNWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Future

Q

Current Stock Price for Future (FRNWF)?

A

The stock price for Future (OTCPK: FRNWF) is $34.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:56:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Future (FRNWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Future.

Q

When is Future (OTCPK:FRNWF) reporting earnings?

A

Future does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Future (FRNWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Future.

Q

What sector and industry does Future (FRNWF) operate in?

A

Future is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.