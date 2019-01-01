Future PLC is engaged in media group and digital publishing. It focuses on various areas which include Technology, games, films, music, and photography under the brand Techradar, Gamesradar+, PC gamer, Digital camera, The Photography Show, and others. The company's business segments are Media segment which comprises websites and events and the Magazine segment which includes magazines. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Media segment. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United kingdom.