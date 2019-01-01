First Philippine Holdings Corporation, or FPH, is a Filipino holding company involved in the purchasing and acquiring of shares in energy, real estate, manufacturing, construction, and engineering companies. FPH segments its activities into Power Generation, Real Estate Development, and Manufacturing and Construction Services business units. The company's Power Generation division generates and distributes electricity. With its primary energy subsidiaries, First Gen Corporation and Energy Development Corporation, FPH operates a portfolio of natural gas-fired, hydroelectric, geothermal, wind, and solar power plants. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of electricity. Principally all of FPH's operations take place in the Philippines.