First Philippine Holdings Corporation, or FPH, is a Filipino holding company involved in the purchasing and acquiring of shares in energy, real estate, manufacturing, construction, and engineering companies. FPH segments its activities into Power Generation, Real Estate Development, and Manufacturing and Construction Services business units. The company's Power Generation division generates and distributes electricity. With its primary energy subsidiaries, First Gen Corporation and Energy Development Corporation, FPH operates a portfolio of natural gas-fired, hydroelectric, geothermal, wind, and solar power plants. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of electricity. Principally all of FPH's operations take place in the Philippines.

First Philippine Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Philippine Hldgs (FPHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Philippine Hldgs (OTCPK: FPHHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Philippine Hldgs's (FPHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Philippine Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for First Philippine Hldgs (FPHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Philippine Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for First Philippine Hldgs (FPHHF)?

A

The stock price for First Philippine Hldgs (OTCPK: FPHHF) is $1.39 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 19:59:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Philippine Hldgs (FPHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Philippine Hldgs.

Q

When is First Philippine Hldgs (OTCPK:FPHHF) reporting earnings?

A

First Philippine Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Philippine Hldgs (FPHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Philippine Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does First Philippine Hldgs (FPHHF) operate in?

A

First Philippine Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.