Range
21.69 - 21.81
Vol / Avg.
891.4K/484.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.18 - 22.1
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.81
P/E
34.54
EPS
0.13
Shares
82.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Ferro produces specialty materials sold to manufacturers in various industries. The company operates in two segments: functional coatings and color solutions. Its product portfolio includes frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. The functional coatings segment contributes the majority of the company's revenue. Ferro's products have applications in various markets such as electronics, appliances, automotive, consumer, sanitary, and packaging. Its geographical segments are Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the United States; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America. EMEA generates the most revenue, closely followed by the U.S.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ferro Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ferro (FOE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ferro (NYSE: FOE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ferro's (FOE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ferro (FOE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ferro (NYSE: FOE) was reported by Seaport Global on May 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FOE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ferro (FOE)?

A

The stock price for Ferro (NYSE: FOE) is $21.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ferro (FOE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2009 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2009.

Q

When is Ferro (NYSE:FOE) reporting earnings?

A

Ferro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Ferro (FOE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ferro.

Q

What sector and industry does Ferro (FOE) operate in?

A

Ferro is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.