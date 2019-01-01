Ferro produces specialty materials sold to manufacturers in various industries. The company operates in two segments: functional coatings and color solutions. Its product portfolio includes frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. The functional coatings segment contributes the majority of the company's revenue. Ferro's products have applications in various markets such as electronics, appliances, automotive, consumer, sanitary, and packaging. Its geographical segments are Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the United States; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America. EMEA generates the most revenue, closely followed by the U.S.