QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.8 - 36
Mkt Cap
394.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.75
EPS
0.62
Shares
11.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
FineMark Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the bank offers a comprehensive array of banking, trust and investment services. Services offered by the bank include wealth management, personal banking, business banking, lending, financial planning, and investments. It also offers online access which comprises personal online banking, business online banking, client point, personal credit card, business platinum credit card, and business world credit card.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FineMark Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FineMark Hldgs (FNBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FineMark Hldgs (OTCQX: FNBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FineMark Hldgs's (FNBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FineMark Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for FineMark Hldgs (FNBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FineMark Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for FineMark Hldgs (FNBT)?

A

The stock price for FineMark Hldgs (OTCQX: FNBT) is $34.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FineMark Hldgs (FNBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FineMark Hldgs.

Q

When is FineMark Hldgs (OTCQX:FNBT) reporting earnings?

A

FineMark Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FineMark Hldgs (FNBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FineMark Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does FineMark Hldgs (FNBT) operate in?

A

FineMark Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.