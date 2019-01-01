Femsa is a holding company with controlling interests in three entities: It owns a 47% economic and 56% voting interest in Coca-Cola Femsa, while wholly owning Femsa Comercio and CB Equity. CB Equity houses a roughly 15% stake in Heineken, while Comercio operates through three business units: proximity, which houses Oxxo, the largest small-format chain in the Americas, with convenience stores in Mexico and South America (including Brazil through a joint venture with Raizen); health, which operates pharmacies across a geographic footprint similar to Oxxo; and fuel, which operates retail service stations under franchisee arrangements in Mexico. Femsa also controls several other tangential businesses in the U.S., including logistics services and specialized distributors like WAXIE.