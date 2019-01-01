QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.11/1.50%
52 Wk
7.01 - 8.8
Mkt Cap
27.1B
Payout Ratio
1862.88
Open
-
P/E
797.49
EPS
0.92
Shares
3.6B
Outstanding
Femsa is a holding company with controlling interests in three entities: It owns a 47% economic and 56% voting interest in Coca-Cola Femsa, while wholly owning Femsa Comercio and CB Equity. CB Equity houses a roughly 15% stake in Heineken, while Comercio operates through three business units: proximity, which houses Oxxo, the largest small-format chain in the Americas, with convenience stores in Mexico and South America (including Brazil through a joint venture with Raizen); health, which operates pharmacies across a geographic footprint similar to Oxxo; and fuel, which operates retail service stations under franchisee arrangements in Mexico. Femsa also controls several other tangential businesses in the U.S., including logistics services and specialized distributors like WAXIE.

Fomento Economico Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fomento Economico (FMXUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fomento Economico (OTCPK: FMXUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fomento Economico's (FMXUF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Fomento Economico (FMXUF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Fomento Economico (FMXUF)?

A

The stock price for Fomento Economico (OTCPK: FMXUF) is $7.561 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:54:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fomento Economico (FMXUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fomento Economico.

Q

When is Fomento Economico (OTCPK:FMXUF) reporting earnings?

A

Fomento Economico does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fomento Economico (FMXUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fomento Economico.

Q

What sector and industry does Fomento Economico (FMXUF) operate in?

A

Fomento Economico is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.