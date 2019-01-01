QQQ
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 5:33PM
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (FMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fiduciary/Claymore Energy's (FMO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (FMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FMO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (FMO)?

A

The stock price for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) is $11.1894 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:40:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (FMO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) reporting earnings?

A

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (FMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (FMO) operate in?

A

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.