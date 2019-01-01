QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.1 - 10.32
Mkt Cap
517M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.22
Shares
50.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Famous Brands Ltd owns a portfolio of roughly 30 restaurant chains in Africa and the United Kingdom. Its biggest brands include Steers, Wimpy, Debonairs Pizza, Fishaways, Mr Biggs, and Mugg & Bean. Franchisees operate all of the company's restaurants. Most of the company's revenue comes from its supply chain segment, which is responsible for manufacturing restaurant items and delivering the products to the company's franchisees and other customers. More than three fourths of Famous Brands' restaurants are in South Africa.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Famous Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Famous Brands (FMBRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Famous Brands (OTCPK: FMBRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Famous Brands's (FMBRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Famous Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Famous Brands (FMBRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Famous Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Famous Brands (FMBRY)?

A

The stock price for Famous Brands (OTCPK: FMBRY) is $10.32 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 20:14:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Famous Brands (FMBRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Famous Brands.

Q

When is Famous Brands (OTCPK:FMBRY) reporting earnings?

A

Famous Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Famous Brands (FMBRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Famous Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Famous Brands (FMBRY) operate in?

A

Famous Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.