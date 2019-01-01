Famous Brands Ltd owns a portfolio of roughly 30 restaurant chains in Africa and the United Kingdom. Its biggest brands include Steers, Wimpy, Debonairs Pizza, Fishaways, Mr Biggs, and Mugg & Bean. Franchisees operate all of the company's restaurants. Most of the company's revenue comes from its supply chain segment, which is responsible for manufacturing restaurant items and delivering the products to the company's franchisees and other customers. More than three fourths of Famous Brands' restaurants are in South Africa.