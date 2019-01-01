|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.600
|3.720
|0.1200
|REV
|766.890M
|802.255M
|35.365M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fleetcor Technologies’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).
The latest price target for Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 275.00 expecting FLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.01% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is $235.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fleetcor Technologies.
Fleetcor Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fleetcor Technologies.
Fleetcor Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.