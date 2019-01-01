QQQ
Range
234.62 - 239.8
Vol / Avg.
759.2K/627.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
200.78 - 295.36
Mkt Cap
18.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
238.77
P/E
23.75
EPS
2.8
Shares
77.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Fleetcor Technologies Inc is a provider of specialised payment products. The company offers fleet cards, food cards, corporate lodging discount cards, and other specialised payment services. Fleetcor's systems enable its customers to manage and control their commercial payments and loyalty-card programmes. Customers include commercial fleet operators, major oil companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. Further, Fleetcor offers customised analysis solutions to its clients, offering business productivity tracking capabilities. North America is the largest geographic operating segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.6003.720 0.1200
REV766.890M802.255M35.365M

Fleetcor Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fleetcor Technologies's (FLT) competitors?

A

Other companies in Fleetcor Technologies’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Q

What is the target price for Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 275.00 expecting FLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.01% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)?

A

The stock price for Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is $235.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fleetcor Technologies.

Q

When is Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) reporting earnings?

A

Fleetcor Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fleetcor Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) operate in?

A

Fleetcor Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.