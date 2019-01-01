QQQ
Falken Industries Ltd is a United States based diversified industrial conglomerate that operates in Chemicals, Wet Wipe and Biodegradable Technology. The company manufactures and markets wet wipe and specialty cleaning products. It offers products under the brand of Clean Plus. The entity provides Consumer lines products and Professional lines products. Under the Consumer Lines, the organization provides products of Clean Plus Premium auto care line, Bianci and Handyman; whereas under the Professional Lines, it offers Clean Plus Professional auto care products and Clean Plus Industrial.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Falken Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Falken Industries (FLKI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Falken Industries (OTCEM: FLKI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Falken Industries's (FLKI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Falken Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Falken Industries (FLKI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Falken Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Falken Industries (FLKI)?

A

The stock price for Falken Industries (OTCEM: FLKI) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 18:15:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Falken Industries (FLKI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Falken Industries.

Q

When is Falken Industries (OTCEM:FLKI) reporting earnings?

A

Falken Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Falken Industries (FLKI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Falken Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Falken Industries (FLKI) operate in?

A

Falken Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.