Falken Industries Ltd is a United States based diversified industrial conglomerate that operates in Chemicals, Wet Wipe and Biodegradable Technology. The company manufactures and markets wet wipe and specialty cleaning products. It offers products under the brand of Clean Plus. The entity provides Consumer lines products and Professional lines products. Under the Consumer Lines, the organization provides products of Clean Plus Premium auto care line, Bianci and Handyman; whereas under the Professional Lines, it offers Clean Plus Professional auto care products and Clean Plus Industrial.