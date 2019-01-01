|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Federal Life Group (OTCPK: FLFG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Federal Life Group.
There is no analysis for Federal Life Group
The stock price for Federal Life Group (OTCPK: FLFG) is $13.7 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 18:16:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Federal Life Group.
Federal Life Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Federal Life Group.
Federal Life Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.