Federal Life Group Inc provides life insurance and annuity products targeted to the middle American market. Its core business activities include the sale of life insurance and fixed index and fixed rate annuities. Products offered by the company include Lifetime Coverage, Specific Period of Time Coverage, Flexible Coverage, Long-Term Growth with Fixed and Index-Linked Options, Multi-Pay Retirement Savings Plan, Single-Pay Retirement Savings Plan, Immediate Guaranteed Retirement Income, Final Expense Plan, Final Expense Plan - Limited Health Issues and Single-Pay Permanent Life.