There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Federal Life Group Inc provides life insurance and annuity products targeted to the middle American market. Its core business activities include the sale of life insurance and fixed index and fixed rate annuities. Products offered by the company include Lifetime Coverage, Specific Period of Time Coverage, Flexible Coverage, Long-Term Growth with Fixed and Index-Linked Options, Multi-Pay Retirement Savings Plan, Single-Pay Retirement Savings Plan, Immediate Guaranteed Retirement Income, Final Expense Plan, Final Expense Plan - Limited Health Issues and Single-Pay Permanent Life.

Federal Life Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Federal Life Group (FLFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Federal Life Group (OTCPK: FLFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Federal Life Group's (FLFG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Federal Life Group.

Q

What is the target price for Federal Life Group (FLFG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Federal Life Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Federal Life Group (FLFG)?

A

The stock price for Federal Life Group (OTCPK: FLFG) is $13.7 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 18:16:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Federal Life Group (FLFG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Federal Life Group.

Q

When is Federal Life Group (OTCPK:FLFG) reporting earnings?

A

Federal Life Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Federal Life Group (FLFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Federal Life Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Federal Life Group (FLFG) operate in?

A

Federal Life Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.