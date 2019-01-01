|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FlooidCX (OTCQB: FLCX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for FlooidCX.
There is no analysis for FlooidCX
The stock price for FlooidCX (OTCQB: FLCX) is $0.09 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for FlooidCX.
FlooidCX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for FlooidCX.
FlooidCX is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.