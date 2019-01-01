QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
FlooidCX Corp acts as an online complaint resolution platform for consumers and businesses. The company offers unified communications and collaboration in online CRM solutions - GripeVine and Resolution1. It offers a proprietary complaint-resolution platform for the facilitation and management of social customer service via centralized communication, rating, and review tools. The tools offered to reward reliable consumers and responsive businesses. Its platform includes the handling of ratings, reviews, complaint resolution statuses while offering data collection features such as scoring, polling, comments, voting, and credibility points.

FlooidCX Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FlooidCX (FLCX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FlooidCX (OTCQB: FLCX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FlooidCX's (FLCX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FlooidCX.

Q

What is the target price for FlooidCX (FLCX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FlooidCX

Q

Current Stock Price for FlooidCX (FLCX)?

A

The stock price for FlooidCX (OTCQB: FLCX) is $0.09 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FlooidCX (FLCX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FlooidCX.

Q

When is FlooidCX (OTCQB:FLCX) reporting earnings?

A

FlooidCX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FlooidCX (FLCX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FlooidCX.

Q

What sector and industry does FlooidCX (FLCX) operate in?

A

FlooidCX is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.