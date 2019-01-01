FlooidCX Corp acts as an online complaint resolution platform for consumers and businesses. The company offers unified communications and collaboration in online CRM solutions - GripeVine and Resolution1. It offers a proprietary complaint-resolution platform for the facilitation and management of social customer service via centralized communication, rating, and review tools. The tools offered to reward reliable consumers and responsive businesses. Its platform includes the handling of ratings, reviews, complaint resolution statuses while offering data collection features such as scoring, polling, comments, voting, and credibility points.