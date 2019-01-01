|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FNB (OTCPK: FIDS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for FNB.
There is no analysis for FNB
The stock price for FNB (OTCPK: FIDS) is $38.5 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:50:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 14, 2012.
FNB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for FNB.
FNB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.