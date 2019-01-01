QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
FNB Inc is a bank holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides banking products and services. It offers products and services including savings, CDs & IRAs, online banking, overdraft protection, visa and debit cards. Further, it offers various loans such as commercial loan, construction loan, agriculture loan, installment loan and home equity loan. Geographically the activities are carried out throughout the United States.

FNB Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FNB (FIDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FNB (OTCPK: FIDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FNB's (FIDS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FNB.

Q

What is the target price for FNB (FIDS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FNB

Q

Current Stock Price for FNB (FIDS)?

A

The stock price for FNB (OTCPK: FIDS) is $38.5 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:50:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FNB (FIDS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 14, 2012.

Q

When is FNB (OTCPK:FIDS) reporting earnings?

A

FNB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FNB (FIDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FNB.

Q

What sector and industry does FNB (FIDS) operate in?

A

FNB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.