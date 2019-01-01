QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Far East Hospitality Trust is a Singapore-based business trust that operates and invests in hotel properties. Although its operations are in Singapore, the company has hotel customers from Southeast Asia, North Asia, Europe, Oceania, South Asia, and North America among others that contribute to its overall revenue. It derives the majority of its revenue from its operations in Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Europe cumulatively. Far East Hospitality's segments include Hotels and serviced residences and retail units, offices and others. The company generates most of its revenue from the Hotels and serviced residences segment.

Far East Hospitality Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Far East Hospitality (FEHTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Far East Hospitality (OTCPK: FEHTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Far East Hospitality's (FEHTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Far East Hospitality.

Q

What is the target price for Far East Hospitality (FEHTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Far East Hospitality

Q

Current Stock Price for Far East Hospitality (FEHTF)?

A

The stock price for Far East Hospitality (OTCPK: FEHTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Far East Hospitality (FEHTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Far East Hospitality.

Q

When is Far East Hospitality (OTCPK:FEHTF) reporting earnings?

A

Far East Hospitality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Far East Hospitality (FEHTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Far East Hospitality.

Q

What sector and industry does Far East Hospitality (FEHTF) operate in?

A

Far East Hospitality is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.