Far East Hospitality Trust is a Singapore-based business trust that operates and invests in hotel properties. Although its operations are in Singapore, the company has hotel customers from Southeast Asia, North Asia, Europe, Oceania, South Asia, and North America among others that contribute to its overall revenue. It derives the majority of its revenue from its operations in Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Europe cumulatively. Far East Hospitality's segments include Hotels and serviced residences and retail units, offices and others. The company generates most of its revenue from the Hotels and serviced residences segment.