Range
14.68 - 14.68
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0K
Div / Yield
0.27/1.54%
52 Wk
16.04 - 17.73
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.68
P/E
2.43
EPS
0.39
Shares
147.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Ferrexpo PLC is engaged in the mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It produces blast furnace pellets with iron grade. The company exports all its production to the countries in Europe and Asia including Austria, Japan, Germany, South Korea, Slovakia, Turkey, China, as well as other European and Asian countries. It generates the maximum revenue from the Central Europe region.

Analyst Ratings

Ferrexpo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ferrexpo (FEEXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ferrexpo (OTCPK: FEEXY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ferrexpo's (FEEXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ferrexpo.

Q

What is the target price for Ferrexpo (FEEXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ferrexpo

Q

Current Stock Price for Ferrexpo (FEEXY)?

A

The stock price for Ferrexpo (OTCPK: FEEXY) is $14.68 last updated Today at 8:22:39 PM.

Q

Does Ferrexpo (FEEXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ferrexpo.

Q

When is Ferrexpo (OTCPK:FEEXY) reporting earnings?

A

Ferrexpo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ferrexpo (FEEXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ferrexpo.

Q

What sector and industry does Ferrexpo (FEEXY) operate in?

A

Ferrexpo is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.