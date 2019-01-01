QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Fidelis Energy Inc is focused on developing, constructing and operating solar energy projects exclusively or in partnership with other energy companies. It is also in the development stage of designing solar photovoltaic cell technology products.

Fidelis Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fidelis Energy (FDEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fidelis Energy (OTCEM: FDEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fidelis Energy's (FDEI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fidelis Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Fidelis Energy (FDEI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fidelis Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Fidelis Energy (FDEI)?

A

The stock price for Fidelis Energy (OTCEM: FDEI) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:32:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fidelis Energy (FDEI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fidelis Energy.

Q

When is Fidelis Energy (OTCEM:FDEI) reporting earnings?

A

Fidelis Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fidelis Energy (FDEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fidelis Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Fidelis Energy (FDEI) operate in?

A

Fidelis Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.