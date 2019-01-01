QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
37K/219.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.85
Mkt Cap
3.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
88.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
FDCTech Inc is an integrated forex and Cryptocurrency service provider. It provides cryptocurrency technology solutions and consulting services for OTC brokers and crypto exchange businesses. The company has three sources of revenue such as Consulting Services; Technology Solutions and Customized Software Development. Its product includes the CryptoWeb Trader Platform; Proprietary FX; Back Office and others. The company derives maximum revenue from Technology Solutions.

FDCTech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FDCTech (FDCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FDCTech (OTCQB: FDCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FDCTech's (FDCT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FDCTech.

Q

What is the target price for FDCTech (FDCT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FDCTech

Q

Current Stock Price for FDCTech (FDCT)?

A

The stock price for FDCTech (OTCQB: FDCT) is $0.0374 last updated Today at 8:38:57 PM.

Q

Does FDCTech (FDCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FDCTech.

Q

When is FDCTech (OTCQB:FDCT) reporting earnings?

A

FDCTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FDCTech (FDCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FDCTech.

Q

What sector and industry does FDCTech (FDCT) operate in?

A

FDCTech is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.