Funding Circle Holdings PLC provides an online lending platform through which borrower loans are originated and allocated to investors and comprising the different online lending platforms across the company's geographies. The company's geographical segments include the United Kingdom, the United States, and Developing Markets. It derives the majority of revenue from the United Kingdom region.

Funding Circle Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Funding Circle Holdings (FDCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Funding Circle Holdings (OTCPK: FDCHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Funding Circle Holdings's (FDCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Funding Circle Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Funding Circle Holdings (FDCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Funding Circle Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Funding Circle Holdings (FDCHF)?

A

The stock price for Funding Circle Holdings (OTCPK: FDCHF) is $1.07 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:32:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Funding Circle Holdings (FDCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Funding Circle Holdings.

Q

When is Funding Circle Holdings (OTCPK:FDCHF) reporting earnings?

A

Funding Circle Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Funding Circle Holdings (FDCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Funding Circle Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Funding Circle Holdings (FDCHF) operate in?

A

Funding Circle Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.