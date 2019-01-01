|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Funding Circle Holdings (OTCPK: FDCHF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Funding Circle Holdings.
There is no analysis for Funding Circle Holdings
The stock price for Funding Circle Holdings (OTCPK: FDCHF) is $1.07 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:32:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Funding Circle Holdings.
Funding Circle Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Funding Circle Holdings.
Funding Circle Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.