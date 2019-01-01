F.C.C. Co Ltd is a manufacturer of clutches for automobiles and motorcycles. The company operates two business segments: motorcycle clutches and automobile clutches. In its motorcycle clutches division, F.C.C. manufactures and sells motorcycle, scooter, all-terrain vehicle, and general purpose clutches. The automotive clutches division is in the business of producing and selling clutches for automatic and manual transmission vehicles. Its main customers are Honda Motor and Ford, and its largest end markets are the United States. The remaining operations are located in the Asia-Pacific region.