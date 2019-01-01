QQQ
F.C.C. Co Ltd is a manufacturer of clutches for automobiles and motorcycles. The company operates two business segments: motorcycle clutches and automobile clutches. In its motorcycle clutches division, F.C.C. manufactures and sells motorcycle, scooter, all-terrain vehicle, and general purpose clutches. The automotive clutches division is in the business of producing and selling clutches for automatic and manual transmission vehicles. Its main customers are Honda Motor and Ford, and its largest end markets are the United States. The remaining operations are located in the Asia-Pacific region.

F.C.C. Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy F.C.C. (FCVFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of F.C.C. (OTCGM: FCVFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are F.C.C.'s (FCVFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for F.C.C..

Q

What is the target price for F.C.C. (FCVFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for F.C.C.

Q

Current Stock Price for F.C.C. (FCVFF)?

A

The stock price for F.C.C. (OTCGM: FCVFF) is $16.73 last updated Thu Jan 21 2021 16:34:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does F.C.C. (FCVFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for F.C.C..

Q

When is F.C.C. (OTCGM:FCVFF) reporting earnings?

A

F.C.C. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is F.C.C. (FCVFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for F.C.C..

Q

What sector and industry does F.C.C. (FCVFF) operate in?

A

F.C.C. is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.