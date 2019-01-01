Georg Fischer AG provides transportation for liquids and gases, lightweight casting components in vehicles, and high-precision manufacturing technologies. It supplies plastic and metal piping systems, valves and fittings, electrical discharge machines, and other additive manufacturing solutions. The company is one of the world's leading providers for the tool and mold-making industry and services customers in utilities, automotive, aerospace, water and gas, and other industrial markets. Revenue is divided among three divisions: piping systems, casting solutions, and machining solutions. The firm has global distribution resources with various sales and representative offices. Approximately half of total revenue derives from Europe, with Germany being an important region for the company.