Range
35.9 - 35.9
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.2K
Div / Yield
1/2.78%
52 Wk
35.95 - 52.9
Mkt Cap
394.9M
Payout Ratio
132.81
Open
35.9
P/E
49.67
EPS
0.19
Shares
11M
Outstanding
Fabasoft AG is a software manufacturer and provider of cloud services for the digital control of documents as well as an electronic document, process, and record management. The software does ensure the consistent capture, organization, secure storage, and context-sensitive findings of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multi-channel publishing of digital contents. The company earns revenue from sales of software and services. Its business is classified under geographical segment that includes Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Other countries.

Fabasoft Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fabasoft (FBSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fabasoft (OTCGM: FBSFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fabasoft's (FBSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fabasoft.

Q

What is the target price for Fabasoft (FBSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fabasoft

Q

Current Stock Price for Fabasoft (FBSFF)?

A

The stock price for Fabasoft (OTCGM: FBSFF) is $35.9 last updated Today at 7:16:11 PM.

Q

Does Fabasoft (FBSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fabasoft.

Q

When is Fabasoft (OTCGM:FBSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Fabasoft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fabasoft (FBSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fabasoft.

Q

What sector and industry does Fabasoft (FBSFF) operate in?

A

Fabasoft is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.