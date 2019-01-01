Fabasoft AG is a software manufacturer and provider of cloud services for the digital control of documents as well as an electronic document, process, and record management. The software does ensure the consistent capture, organization, secure storage, and context-sensitive findings of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multi-channel publishing of digital contents. The company earns revenue from sales of software and services. Its business is classified under geographical segment that includes Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Other countries.