There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
F N B Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company for The First National Bank and Trust Company of Newtown. The bank provides personal and business banking services.

Analyst Ratings

F N B Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy F N B Bancorp (FBIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of F N B Bancorp (OTCEM: FBIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are F N B Bancorp's (FBIP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for F N B Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for F N B Bancorp (FBIP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for F N B Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for F N B Bancorp (FBIP)?

A

The stock price for F N B Bancorp (OTCEM: FBIP) is $238.25 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:12:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does F N B Bancorp (FBIP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is F N B Bancorp (OTCEM:FBIP) reporting earnings?

A

F N B Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is F N B Bancorp (FBIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for F N B Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does F N B Bancorp (FBIP) operate in?

A

F N B Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.