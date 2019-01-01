QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/11.9K
Div / Yield
0.58/114.20%
52 Wk
0.01 - 10
Mkt Cap
50.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
53.13
Shares
99.8M
Outstanding
FAR Ltd is an independent oil and gas explorer with interests in Australia and Africa. Its projects include Africa, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, and Australia. The company in West Africa has a portfolio of exploration permits, including offshore Senegal, which consists of FAN-1 and SNE-1 exploration wells.

FAR Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FAR (FARYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FAR (OTCPK: FARYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FAR's (FARYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FAR.

Q

What is the target price for FAR (FARYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FAR

Q

Current Stock Price for FAR (FARYF)?

A

The stock price for FAR (OTCPK: FARYF) is $0.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:38:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FAR (FARYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FAR.

Q

When is FAR (OTCPK:FARYF) reporting earnings?

A

FAR does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FAR (FARYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FAR.

Q

What sector and industry does FAR (FARYF) operate in?

A

FAR is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.