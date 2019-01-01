QQQ
Futura Medical PLC is a drug manufacturer based in the United Kingdom. It lays primary focus exclusively on topically applied pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices which are developed using a highly efficient and proprietary transdermal delivery technology, DermaSys. DermaSys is a versatile technology that can be customized to suit the specific active compound being used and the therapeutic indication. Futura's products are used mainly for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and pain relief.

Futura Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Futura Medical (FAMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Futura Medical (OTCPK: FAMDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Futura Medical's (FAMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Futura Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Futura Medical (FAMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Futura Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Futura Medical (FAMDF)?

A

The stock price for Futura Medical (OTCPK: FAMDF) is $0.435 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 15:55:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Futura Medical (FAMDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Futura Medical.

Q

When is Futura Medical (OTCPK:FAMDF) reporting earnings?

A

Futura Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Futura Medical (FAMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Futura Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Futura Medical (FAMDF) operate in?

A

Futura Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.