Second Sight Medical Products Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals. The company's product Argus II System treats outer retinal degenerations, such as Retinitis Pigmentosa, often referred to as RP. The company generates revenue from the sale of its Argus II retinal prosthesis systems, which include the implant and external components. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Italy, China, and of which key revenue is derived from the United States.