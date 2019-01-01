QQQ
Range
13 - 13
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.4K
Div / Yield
2.79/21.56%
52 Wk
9.3 - 12.95
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
48.4
Open
13
P/E
5.05
Shares
352.6M
Outstanding
Exxaro Resources Ltd is one of the largest South Africa-based diversified resources companies. The company has five operating segments: coal, ferrous, TiO2, energy, and others. The majority of its revenue comes from the coal segment, whose operations are located in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions and are split between coal commercial operations and coal tied operations and produce thermal and metallurgical coal. Its geographical segments are Europe, Asia, and others.

Exxaro Resources Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Exxaro Resources (EXXAF) stock?

You can purchase shares of Exxaro Resources (OTCPK: EXXAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Exxaro Resources's (EXXAF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Exxaro Resources.

What is the target price for Exxaro Resources (EXXAF) stock?

There is no analysis for Exxaro Resources

Current Stock Price for Exxaro Resources (EXXAF)?

The stock price for Exxaro Resources (OTCPK: EXXAF) is $13 last updated Today at 8:21:38 PM.

Does Exxaro Resources (EXXAF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Exxaro Resources.

When is Exxaro Resources (OTCPK:EXXAF) reporting earnings?

Exxaro Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Exxaro Resources (EXXAF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Exxaro Resources.

What sector and industry does Exxaro Resources (EXXAF) operate in?

Exxaro Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.