Exxaro Resources Ltd is one of the largest South Africa-based diversified resources companies. The company has five operating segments: coal, ferrous, TiO2, energy, and others. The majority of its revenue comes from the coal segment, whose operations are located in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions and are split between coal commercial operations and coal tied operations and produce thermal and metallurgical coal. Its geographical segments are Europe, Asia, and others.