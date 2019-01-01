QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5 - 10
Mkt Cap
10.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
2M
Outstanding
Exent Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Exent Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exent (EXNN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exent (OTCPK: EXNN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exent's (EXNN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exent.

Q

What is the target price for Exent (EXNN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exent

Q

Current Stock Price for Exent (EXNN)?

A

The stock price for Exent (OTCPK: EXNN) is $5 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 17:37:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Exent (EXNN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exent.

Q

When is Exent (OTCPK:EXNN) reporting earnings?

A

Exent does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exent (EXNN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exent.

Q

What sector and industry does Exent (EXNN) operate in?

A

Exent is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.