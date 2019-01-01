|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Excellerant (OTCPK: EXCL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Excellerant.
There is no analysis for Excellerant
The stock price for Excellerant (OTCPK: EXCL) is $5.6 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:50:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Excellerant.
Excellerant does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Excellerant.
Excellerant is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.