QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.5 - 49.9
Mkt Cap
31.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
5.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Excellerant Inc is a development stage company. The company plans to offer a broad range of health advisory and tour services: consulting services in the field of traditional and alternative medicine and medical technologies in China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Excellerant Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Excellerant (EXCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Excellerant (OTCPK: EXCL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Excellerant's (EXCL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Excellerant.

Q

What is the target price for Excellerant (EXCL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Excellerant

Q

Current Stock Price for Excellerant (EXCL)?

A

The stock price for Excellerant (OTCPK: EXCL) is $5.6 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:50:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Excellerant (EXCL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Excellerant.

Q

When is Excellerant (OTCPK:EXCL) reporting earnings?

A

Excellerant does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Excellerant (EXCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Excellerant.

Q

What sector and industry does Excellerant (EXCL) operate in?

A

Excellerant is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.