|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ: EXAI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Exscientia’s space includes: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL), Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK).
The latest price target for Exscientia (NASDAQ: EXAI) was reported by B of A Securities on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting EXAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 80.48% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Exscientia (NASDAQ: EXAI) is $14.96 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Exscientia.
Exscientia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Exscientia.
Exscientia is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.