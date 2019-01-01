QQQ
Range
14.73 - 16.99
Vol / Avg.
312.6K/181.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.86 - 30.38
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
120.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Exscientia PLC is an artificial intelligence-driven pharma tech company committed to discovering, designing, and developing drugs. Its patient-first AI process is comprised of Precision Target, Precision Design, Precision Experiment, and Precision Medicine. Its revenue is generated from Service fees related to drug discovery collaboration agreements it is utilizing its proprietary technology to develop novel Intellectual Property (IP); and Licensing fees related to drug discovery agreements.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Exscientia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exscientia (EXAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ: EXAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exscientia's (EXAI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Exscientia (EXAI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Exscientia (NASDAQ: EXAI) was reported by B of A Securities on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting EXAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 80.48% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Exscientia (EXAI)?

A

The stock price for Exscientia (NASDAQ: EXAI) is $14.96 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Exscientia (EXAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exscientia.

Q

When is Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) reporting earnings?

A

Exscientia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Exscientia (EXAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exscientia.

Q

What sector and industry does Exscientia (EXAI) operate in?

A

Exscientia is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.