There is no Press for this Ticker
Event Hospitality and Entertainment is an Australian provider of entertainment, hospitality and tourism, and leisure-related services. Operating under three divisions (entertainment/cinemas, hospitality and leisure/hotels, and property and investments), the company derives the majority of its earnings in Australia, with cinema operations in New Zealand and Germany (in the process of being divested). Key brands include Event Cinemas, Greater Union Cinemas, Rydges Hotels, QT Hotels, and the Thredbo ski resort.

Event Hospitality Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Event Hospitality (EVHEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Event Hospitality (OTCPK: EVHEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Event Hospitality's (EVHEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Event Hospitality.

Q

What is the target price for Event Hospitality (EVHEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Event Hospitality

Q

Current Stock Price for Event Hospitality (EVHEF)?

A

The stock price for Event Hospitality (OTCPK: EVHEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Event Hospitality (EVHEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Event Hospitality.

Q

When is Event Hospitality (OTCPK:EVHEF) reporting earnings?

A

Event Hospitality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Event Hospitality (EVHEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Event Hospitality.

Q

What sector and industry does Event Hospitality (EVHEF) operate in?

A

Event Hospitality is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.