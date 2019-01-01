Event Hospitality and Entertainment is an Australian provider of entertainment, hospitality and tourism, and leisure-related services. Operating under three divisions (entertainment/cinemas, hospitality and leisure/hotels, and property and investments), the company derives the majority of its earnings in Australia, with cinema operations in New Zealand and Germany (in the process of being divested). Key brands include Event Cinemas, Greater Union Cinemas, Rydges Hotels, QT Hotels, and the Thredbo ski resort.