Eurosite Power Inc owns and operates clean, on-site energy systems that produce electricity, hot water, heat, and cooling. Its solutions include equipment installation, as well as operation and ongoing maintenance. The company owns and operates the equipment that it installs at customers' facilities and sells the energy produced by its systems to the customers on a long-term contractual basis. It offers its on-site utility solutions to healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. Geographically the business presence of the firm is seen in the region of Europe and the United Kingdom.