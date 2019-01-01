QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Eurosite Power Inc owns and operates clean, on-site energy systems that produce electricity, hot water, heat, and cooling. Its solutions include equipment installation, as well as operation and ongoing maintenance. The company owns and operates the equipment that it installs at customers' facilities and sells the energy produced by its systems to the customers on a long-term contractual basis. It offers its on-site utility solutions to healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. Geographically the business presence of the firm is seen in the region of Europe and the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

Eurosite Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eurosite Power (EUSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eurosite Power (OTCPK: EUSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eurosite Power's (EUSP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eurosite Power.

Q

What is the target price for Eurosite Power (EUSP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eurosite Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Eurosite Power (EUSP)?

A

The stock price for Eurosite Power (OTCPK: EUSP) is $0.032 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:32:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eurosite Power (EUSP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eurosite Power.

Q

When is Eurosite Power (OTCPK:EUSP) reporting earnings?

A

Eurosite Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eurosite Power (EUSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eurosite Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Eurosite Power (EUSP) operate in?

A

Eurosite Power is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.