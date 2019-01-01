Eurocash SA is a Poland-based company that is principally engaged in distributing fast-moving consumer goods, including food, beverages, household chemicals, tobacco, and other products. The company is mainly involved in wholesale distribution to a broad range of customers, such as small supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, hotels and others. The company operates through three core business formats: cash and carry, a nationwide network of discount type warehouses under the brand Eurocash Cash & Carry; franchise systems, which operate under the brand of Delikatesy Centrum; and a distribution business, including Eurocash Distribution, Eurocash Gastronomia (Food Services), Eurocash Alcohols, and Eurocash Servis. The company operates throughout Poland.