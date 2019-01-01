QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.2
Shares
139.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eurocash SA is a Poland-based company that is principally engaged in distributing fast-moving consumer goods, including food, beverages, household chemicals, tobacco, and other products. The company is mainly involved in wholesale distribution to a broad range of customers, such as small supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, hotels and others. The company operates through three core business formats: cash and carry, a nationwide network of discount type warehouses under the brand Eurocash Cash & Carry; franchise systems, which operate under the brand of Delikatesy Centrum; and a distribution business, including Eurocash Distribution, Eurocash Gastronomia (Food Services), Eurocash Alcohols, and Eurocash Servis. The company operates throughout Poland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eurocash Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eurocash (EUSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eurocash (OTCPK: EUSHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eurocash's (EUSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eurocash.

Q

What is the target price for Eurocash (EUSHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eurocash

Q

Current Stock Price for Eurocash (EUSHF)?

A

The stock price for Eurocash (OTCPK: EUSHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eurocash (EUSHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eurocash.

Q

When is Eurocash (OTCPK:EUSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Eurocash does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eurocash (EUSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eurocash.

Q

What sector and industry does Eurocash (EUSHF) operate in?

A

Eurocash is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.