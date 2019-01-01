QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
10.2K/42.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
77.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
European Lithium Ltd is engaged in lithium exploration and development in Austria. The company's project includes Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia. The firm has two geographical segments Austria and Australia, of which the majority of the revenue comes from Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

European Lithium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy European Lithium (EULIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of European Lithium (OTCQB: EULIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are European Lithium's (EULIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for European Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for European Lithium (EULIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for European Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for European Lithium (EULIF)?

A

The stock price for European Lithium (OTCQB: EULIF) is $0.06785 last updated Today at 3:41:18 PM.

Q

Does European Lithium (EULIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for European Lithium.

Q

When is European Lithium (OTCQB:EULIF) reporting earnings?

A

European Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is European Lithium (EULIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for European Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does European Lithium (EULIF) operate in?

A

European Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.