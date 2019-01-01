QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Envirotechnologies International Inc develops and markets various environmentally safe technologies and products primarily in the oil and gas, food, and agriculture industries worldwide. Its food and product processing technologies include Cleaner Answer and Powered Water products that provide non-toxic and anti-microbial solutions for cleaning and sanitizing fruits and vegetables, meats, and fish for food packing and retail operations.

Analyst Ratings

Envirotechnologies Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Envirotechnologies Intl (ETII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Envirotechnologies Intl (OTCEM: ETII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Envirotechnologies Intl's (ETII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Envirotechnologies Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Envirotechnologies Intl (ETII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Envirotechnologies Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Envirotechnologies Intl (ETII)?

A

The stock price for Envirotechnologies Intl (OTCEM: ETII) is $0.0001 last updated Today at 2:36:47 PM.

Q

Does Envirotechnologies Intl (ETII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Envirotechnologies Intl.

Q

When is Envirotechnologies Intl (OTCEM:ETII) reporting earnings?

A

Envirotechnologies Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Envirotechnologies Intl (ETII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Envirotechnologies Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Envirotechnologies Intl (ETII) operate in?

A

Envirotechnologies Intl is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.