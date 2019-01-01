QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
Euronext NV is a pan-European exchange operating in the Eurozone with hundreds of issues. The company has a blue-chip franchise consisting of several issuers in the EURO STOXX 50 benchmark and a diverse domestic and international client base. The company operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its product offering includes equities, exchange-traded funds, warrants and certificates, bonds, derivatives, commodities, and indexes. Euronext's sources of revenue derived from a listing, cash and derivatives trading, market data and indexes, clearing, custody and settlement, and market solutions among other sources of revenue. Its largest portion of revenue comes from cash trading.

Euronext Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Euronext (ERNXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Euronext (OTCPK: ERNXY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Euronext's (ERNXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Euronext.

Q

What is the target price for Euronext (ERNXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Euronext

Q

Current Stock Price for Euronext (ERNXY)?

A

The stock price for Euronext (OTCPK: ERNXY) is $18.09 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 15:15:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Euronext (ERNXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Euronext.

Q

When is Euronext (OTCPK:ERNXY) reporting earnings?

A

Euronext does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Euronext (ERNXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Euronext.

Q

What sector and industry does Euronext (ERNXY) operate in?

A

Euronext is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.