QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.25 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/19.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1
Mkt Cap
471.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.25
P/E
-
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
EnQuest PLC is a UK independent producer of oil and gas in the UK North Sea. The principal activities of the company and its subsidiaries are the exploration for, and extraction and production of, hydrocarbons in the UK Continental Shelf and Malaysia. It focuses on maturing assets and undeveloped oil fields. Its geographical segments include the North Sea and Malaysia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EnQuest Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EnQuest (ENQUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EnQuest (OTCPK: ENQUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EnQuest's (ENQUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EnQuest.

Q

What is the target price for EnQuest (ENQUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EnQuest

Q

Current Stock Price for EnQuest (ENQUF)?

A

The stock price for EnQuest (OTCPK: ENQUF) is $0.25 last updated Today at 7:35:07 PM.

Q

Does EnQuest (ENQUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EnQuest.

Q

When is EnQuest (OTCPK:ENQUF) reporting earnings?

A

EnQuest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EnQuest (ENQUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EnQuest.

Q

What sector and industry does EnQuest (ENQUF) operate in?

A

EnQuest is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.