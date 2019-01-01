QQQ
Enigmo Inc develops internet business models. It operates an electronic commerce site called 'BUYMA' which specializes in fashion related items. The company also develops and manages a smartphone application 'stulio' to share fashion related photos.

Enigmo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enigmo (ENIGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enigmo (OTCPK: ENIGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enigmo's (ENIGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enigmo.

Q

What is the target price for Enigmo (ENIGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enigmo

Q

Current Stock Price for Enigmo (ENIGF)?

A

The stock price for Enigmo (OTCPK: ENIGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enigmo (ENIGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enigmo.

Q

When is Enigmo (OTCPK:ENIGF) reporting earnings?

A

Enigmo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enigmo (ENIGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enigmo.

Q

What sector and industry does Enigmo (ENIGF) operate in?

A

Enigmo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.