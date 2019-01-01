Enad Global 7 AB operates within the gaming industry developing, marketing, publishing and distributing PC, console and mobile games to the gaming market. The company's game developers develop its own original IP's, as well as act as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Toadman Studios and Antimatter Games. In addition, the company's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of approximately 1,500 titles, of which many are brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage.