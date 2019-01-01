QQQ
Enad Global 7 AB operates within the gaming industry developing, marketing, publishing and distributing PC, console and mobile games to the gaming market. The company's game developers develop its own original IP's, as well as act as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Toadman Studios and Antimatter Games. In addition, the company's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of approximately 1,500 titles, of which many are brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage.

Enad Global 7 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enad Global 7 (ENADF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enad Global 7 (OTCPK: ENADF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enad Global 7's (ENADF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enad Global 7.

Q

What is the target price for Enad Global 7 (ENADF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enad Global 7

Q

Current Stock Price for Enad Global 7 (ENADF)?

A

The stock price for Enad Global 7 (OTCPK: ENADF) is $11.412 last updated Thu Jun 03 2021 15:39:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enad Global 7 (ENADF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enad Global 7.

Q

When is Enad Global 7 (OTCPK:ENADF) reporting earnings?

A

Enad Global 7 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enad Global 7 (ENADF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enad Global 7.

Q

What sector and industry does Enad Global 7 (ENADF) operate in?

A

Enad Global 7 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.