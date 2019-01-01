QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Ems-Chemie Holding AG is a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a variety of chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product type: High Performance Polymers and Specialty Chemicals. The High Performance Polymers segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells plastic products to the automotive, electrical, and electronics industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment sells fibers, bonding agents for tires, and fusible bonding yarns for textiles and powder coating products. The majority of revenue comes from Europe and the United States.

Ems-Chemie Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ems-Chemie Holding (EMSCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ems-Chemie Holding (OTCPK: EMSCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ems-Chemie Holding's (EMSCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ems-Chemie Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Ems-Chemie Holding (EMSCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ems-Chemie Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Ems-Chemie Holding (EMSCY)?

A

The stock price for Ems-Chemie Holding (OTCPK: EMSCY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ems-Chemie Holding (EMSCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ems-Chemie Holding.

Q

When is Ems-Chemie Holding (OTCPK:EMSCY) reporting earnings?

A

Ems-Chemie Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ems-Chemie Holding (EMSCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ems-Chemie Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Ems-Chemie Holding (EMSCY) operate in?

A

Ems-Chemie Holding is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.