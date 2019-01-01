QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.83 - 2.07
Vol / Avg.
224.4K/113.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 3.35
Mkt Cap
345.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.99
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
187.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Emerita Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Spain and Brazil focusing mainly on zinc, lithium, and gold. The company's properties are Plaza Norte, Aznalcollar, and Paymogo.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Emerita Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emerita Resources (EMOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emerita Resources (OTCQB: EMOTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emerita Resources's (EMOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emerita Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Emerita Resources (EMOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Emerita Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Emerita Resources (EMOTF)?

A

The stock price for Emerita Resources (OTCQB: EMOTF) is $1.84 last updated Today at 8:59:53 PM.

Q

Does Emerita Resources (EMOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Emerita Resources.

Q

When is Emerita Resources (OTCQB:EMOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Emerita Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Emerita Resources (EMOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emerita Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Emerita Resources (EMOTF) operate in?

A

Emerita Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.