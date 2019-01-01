QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
205.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
Shares
891.7M
Outstanding
Elixir Energy Ltd is an exploration and development company. It is focused on exploring coal bed methane in Mongolia. The company reports in two segments based on its geographical location: Oil and Gas exploration in Mongolia and the United States of America. The company's exploration project include Mongolia Nomgon IX CSG PSC.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Elixir Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elixir Energy (ELXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elixir Energy (OTCPK: ELXPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elixir Energy's (ELXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elixir Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Elixir Energy (ELXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elixir Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Elixir Energy (ELXPF)?

A

The stock price for Elixir Energy (OTCPK: ELXPF) is $0.23 last updated Mon Oct 18 2021 13:37:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elixir Energy (ELXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elixir Energy.

Q

When is Elixir Energy (OTCPK:ELXPF) reporting earnings?

A

Elixir Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elixir Energy (ELXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elixir Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Elixir Energy (ELXPF) operate in?

A

Elixir Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.